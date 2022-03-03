 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News