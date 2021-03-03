Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
