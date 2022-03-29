Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
