 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News