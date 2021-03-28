Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.