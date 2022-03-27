Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
This evening in Orangeburg: Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 8…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg …
This evening in Orangeburg: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…
The U.N. secretary-general announced a plan to ensure every single person on the planet has access to early warning systems for extreme weather.