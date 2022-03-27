Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.