Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.