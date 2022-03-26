Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Orangeburg: Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 8…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
This evening in Orangeburg: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…
The U.N. secretary-general announced a plan to ensure every single person on the planet has access to early warning systems for extreme weather.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…