Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

