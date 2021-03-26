Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.