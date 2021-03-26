This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
