 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News