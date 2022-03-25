Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.