For the drive home in Orangeburg: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
