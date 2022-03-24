Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.