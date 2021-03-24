Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.