This evening in Orangeburg: Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
