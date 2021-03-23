This evening in Orangeburg: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Partly…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
- Updated
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.