Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mainly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

