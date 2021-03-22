Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Partly…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Scatter…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30…
- Updated
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see high…