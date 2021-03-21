This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
