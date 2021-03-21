 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News