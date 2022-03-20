 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

