Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

