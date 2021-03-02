For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly …
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degr…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Orangeb…