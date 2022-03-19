Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.