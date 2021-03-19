Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
