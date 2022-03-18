This evening in Orangeburg: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's h…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Or…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
As the threat of winter snow recedes in the U.S., it is replaced by the threat of severe weather: thunderstorms with hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. …
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm.…
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.