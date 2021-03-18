 Skip to main content
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

