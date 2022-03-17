Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
