Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.