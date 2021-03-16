 Skip to main content
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

