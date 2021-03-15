Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.