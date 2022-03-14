This evening in Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degre…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's h…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Or…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. W…
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of hea…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. High…
As the threat of winter snow recedes in the U.S., it is replaced by the threat of severe weather: thunderstorms with hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…