Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

