Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Overcast. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.