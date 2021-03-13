Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.