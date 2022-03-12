For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degre…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. E…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. W…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. High…
As the threat of winter snow recedes in the U.S., it is replaced by the threat of severe weather: thunderstorms with hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of hea…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomo…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Orangeburg will …