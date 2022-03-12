Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.