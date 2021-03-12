 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News