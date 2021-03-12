For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
