Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degre…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. E…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. W…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looki…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. High…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of hea…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Orangeburg will …