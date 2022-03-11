 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News