This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
