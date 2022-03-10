Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
