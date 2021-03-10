Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.