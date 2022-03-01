 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News