This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Exp…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degr…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Or…
A new weather satellite will provide our most sophisticated look yet at what Earth's Western Hemisphere looks like 22,236 miles above the planet.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expecte…