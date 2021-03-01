Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.