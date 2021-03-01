 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News