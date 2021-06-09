Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
