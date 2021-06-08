Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.