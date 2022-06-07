This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. …
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high …