Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.