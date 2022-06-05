This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day t…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. …