This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
