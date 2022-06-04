 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

