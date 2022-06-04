Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Expe…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The ar…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds light…