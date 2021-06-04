 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News