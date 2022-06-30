Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.