Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

