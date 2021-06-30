Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.81. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.